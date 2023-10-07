Pushilin: Russia has improved its positions on the northern flank of the Artemov direction

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) have improved their positions in the Artemovsk direction. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

“In the Artemovsk direction, we have seen in recent days attempts along the Kleshcheevka-Kurdyumovka-Andreevka line on the southern flank to dislodge our units, but all attempts were neutralized,” he said, adding that on the northern flank there was an expansion of the “gray zone” and an improvement in positions .

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military repelled eight attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Artemovsk and Avdeevsk directions. There the enemy lost more than 300 soldiers.

Talking about the situation in the Artemovsk direction, Pushilin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were conducting chaotic shelling of Artemovsk. Pushilin pointed out that high enemy activity was recorded on one of the flanks. He also emphasized that the main lines along which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to operate are Kurdyumovka, Andreevka and Kleshcheevka.