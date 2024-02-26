Head of the DPR Pushilin: Zelensky brazenly and cynically underestimates the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Vladimir Zelensky blatantly underestimates the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which are many times higher than the figures he announced. The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin convicted the Ukrainian leader of this, reports RIA News.

“Another blatant and cynical lie from Zelensky. Even if we assume that he does not take into account those whose bodies they abandoned on the battlefields, then the figure announced by Zelensky is significantly underestimated,” he said.

According to him, in the battles for Artemovsk, Marinka and Avdeevka alone, the Ukrainian side lost much more than the declared 31 thousand soldiers.

Pushilin explained that the Ukrainian leader is trying to reduce the degree of discontent among the population of “the remaining part of the former Ukraine.” He emphasized that Ukrainians are particularly unhappy with violent methods of mobilization.