The special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) in Donbass has begun to deviate from its mandate more often and take the side of Ukraine, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Monday, May 3, in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Before, two or three years ago, there was more impartiality and objectivity. We never had any illusions, we understood that they primarily support Ukraine, rather than us. They saw, understood, but it was not so obvious, that is, they, at least, tried to find some common ground and be impartial. Now we often see that they take the position of one of the parties to the conflict, in this case – Ukraine, ”said Pushilin.

OSCE reports have become less informative, added the head of the DPR. Earlier, according to him, “it was possible to understand which of the parties to the conflict is guilty of this or that violation of the ceasefire.”

“Now, if you read the reports, it is, alas, very difficult to figure it out. Even absolutely obvious violations can be interpreted in different ways, ”said Pushilin.

He is sure that on the basis of these reports “it is impossible to build a situation leading to a settlement.”

In July 2020, additional measures to ensure a ceasefire came into force in Donbass. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, as well as offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions. The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also prohibited. In addition, the measures provide for disciplinary liability for violation of the ceasefire.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Kiev in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.