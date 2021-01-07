Protests at the Capitol last Wednesday. Leah Millis / REUTERS

American democracy still stands. The Capitol has been cleared of the fascist horde that, spurred by Donald Trump, assaulted it, and the legitimate representatives of national sovereignty completed the certification of the electoral victory of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. Earlier, dozens of judges resisted pressure from the White House to subvert that result. So did Brad Raffensperger, the Republican leader of Georgia, who, without bending his spine an inch, endured the president’s abusive attempt to force him to find the 11,000 votes he needed. Many others lived up to what was expected of them. Thus, the seams of the lighting system in 1787 have withstood the brutal onslaught of Trumpism. But there is no room for complacency: the damage caused is enormous and will last. Reconstruction work will be tough. The world as a whole, and the West in particular, have an interest in seeing it come to fruition and stabilize the course of the world’s greatest power.

There are two task orders ahead: what to do with Donald Trump himself; what to do with Trumpism and the fracture that opens the channel to US society. In the first case, it seems clear that Trump’s actions – with self-coup traits – cannot remain without scrutiny. The restoration of the prestige of American democracy must begin precisely with a serious attempt to clarify and purge responsibilities for what happened, with the president in the front row. There are two immediate courses of action: resort to the 25th amendment to the Constitution to declare Trump incapable before the transfer of powers scheduled for the 20th or a impeachment ultrafast. This last option, in addition to the symbolic value, would have the asset of preventing the tycoon from running for president again. In another order, after the 20th, the dilemma arises as to whether to undertake criminal investigations into the former president, with the obvious burden that such a step entails. All of these options are dramatic and pose the risk of further polarizing. But American democracy cannot be inhibited by it. What happened is unheard of and it is necessary to activate one of these avenues. In parallel, although belatedly, the major social networks have begun to put a firm mute on the embarrassing grotesque broadcast daily by the White House tenant through their platforms. This must continue, and the debate on its role in spreading hateful messages must deepen.

The second task is even more complex if possible. Controlling both Houses of Congress will make Joe Biden’s job much easier. Legislative initiatives can be promoted effectively. But this will not in itself be the balm that the US needs to heal its existential wound. Some 74 million citizens voted for Trump. Only a minority of them are radicals, but a very consistent part has assimilated the concept – promoted by the president and a good part of the Republican leadership – that the election was fraudulent. Distrust, or even resentment, will remain underground. Biden will have to reach out. But just as or more importantly, the Republican Party – after becoming a submissive Trump flattering club last four years – must cut off, make a vacuum and assume a constructive attitude in Congress. The populist poison must be encapsulated, and that, to a large extent, depends on the actions and rhetoric of the Republicans, who finally give firm signals of distancing themselves from the tycoon.

The damage is enormous. The embarrassing spectacle offered erodes the prestige of the most powerful democracy on the planet. The strength of American democracy was always in its example and its result. That was what attracted so many countries to his model, and so many people to his territory. It is in the general interest that the United States recovers a serene civil coexistence to ensure not only its democratic stability, but also that its global influence remains on the path of moderation and law.