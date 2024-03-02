To be seen in the ARD media library in March

from March 1st

In the abyss: The ARD theme day “#OurEarth – Battle for Raw Materials” revolves around the bitter battle for resources for the future of industry and mobility. “On the Abyss” is the name of both an investigative political thriller and a documentary about the autocracy in Azerbaijan, both of which are released on the same day.

from March 7th

City + Country = Love: In the second season, five craftsmen from the country meet singles from the city, that is the essence of this dating series. Moderated by Collien Ulmen-Fernandes, the viewer witnesses action-packed dates, touching stories – and competitive tussles.

from March 8th

Sexually available: On International Women's Day, this reverse #MeToo story based on the bestseller of the same name by Caroline Rosales starts in the ARD media library. In the miniseries, a mother fights for her existence after reporting rape.

from March 14th

Bitter fruits: The documentary shows the supply chain system of our supermarkets. What can consumers do to not support exploitation?

from March 15th

The best movie ever: In the film biz satire, industrialist Humberto Suárez wants to fulfill his dream of making his own film. It should be nothing less than “The best film of all time”. But because of bizarre trials and clashing egos, the project is in danger of failing.



In the film biz satire “The Best Film of All Time,” actress Penélope Cruz plays director Lola Cuevas.

:



Image: ARD



from March 21st

Panorama: Rammstein – Series Zero: In the summer of 2023, several women reported suspected border crossings by Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, and the public prosecutor's office stopped its investigation after a short time. For the report, women were accompanied and research was carried out in the band's environment: How did the system work – and did the musician not accept limits?







from March 22nd

Friedfeld: Things are turbulent in the German animated sitcom – everything revolves around slightly neurotic “half triplets”, consisting of a constant procrastinator, a top manager and a bon vivant whose father suffered a contraceptive failure three times on the same day.



The first German animated sitcom, “Friedefeld”, can be seen in the ARD media library from March 22nd.

:



Image: ARD



from March 24th

Weltspiegel: What the f*, USA? Trump, Biden and democracy: The USA will elect its president in November, and the election campaign between Biden and Trump in the divided country could be ugly. How long can this last?

ARD Crime Time: Eiskalte Spur 2 – on the trail of the serial killer Wichmann: Kurt-Werner Wichmann is accused of numerous murders and capital crimes against women between the late 1960s and the late 1980s. In fact, he may have killed many more people than previously thought. The former head of the Hamburg LKA, Reinhard Chedor, investigates this in the true crime series.

To be seen in the ZDF media library in March

from March 1st

Push: Nalan, Anna and Greta are midwives – in their profession, a state of emergency is the order of the day. The six-part drama series wants to tell about births without taboos.

from March 7th

RESET – How far do you want to go?: Traveling back in time, what would that mean for your own decisions? The drama series tells the story of a woman who wants to save her daughter's life and is prepared to question her own decisions to do so.







from March 14th

Gut feeling: Lena is unexpectedly and unexpectedly pregnant. The six-part series tells how this turns her entire life upside down.

from March 17th

Captain Sissako – Death in the Alps: In the French crime series, a young biathlete is murdered in the Alps. Captain Awa Sissako from Grenoble is investigating.

from March 19th

Trans – Three generations, one journey: The 37 Degrees documentary tells the stories of three trans people who come from three different generations.

Northern Lights: On a rainy night, two people meet on a bridge in Dublin, both in deep sadness. They gradually open up in the Irish-Belgian-German drama series – and find hope.

from March 29th

Peter Pan: He's the boy who never wants to grow up. In the live-action film, Peter Pan and the fairy “Little Bell” take Wendy and her brothers with them to Neverland, where they experience all sorts of things.

Can be seen in the ARTE media library in March

from March 1st

The code breaker: Elizebeth Smith Friedman is a heroine whose merits remained unrecognized for a long time. The documentary tells the story of the American cryptanalyst.

Homeland Fukushima: In 1945, at the bombing of Hiroshima, Saichi Ouichi was 14 years old. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster, radiation throws his family into the largest cleanup the world has ever seen.

The Split – Relationship status unclear: In the feminist comedy, a London divorce lawyer begins to doubt her own marriage.

Blackout at Wellmanns: Thomas Wellmann is released in his mid-50s. After a power outage, he becomes a “prepper” – something that even his increasingly annoyed family can no longer stop him from doing.



Became a “prepper” after the power outage: Even his family can no longer dissuade the father.

:



Image: ZDF/Arte



Marius and JeannetteA love develops between the couple, which they both experience as a rediscovery of life after severe blows of fate. The film takes place in the port district of Marseille.

Kate Superstar – The perfect princess: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton is the pop star among the royals. The documentary questions: How did she become so popular?

from March 6th

Drawing in protest: The documentary series as part of International Women's Day portrays cartoonists around the world who, among other things, fight for a strong role for women and against oppression.

from March 8th

Adventure Mongolia: Travel to the land of nomads: Only around three million people live in the most sparsely populated country in the world. In the documentary, conservationists, nomads and eagle hunters, among others, have their say – and show the attraction of a country of extremes.

from March 11th

Samuel: In the musical animated series, ten-year-old Samuel struggles with the problems of his age. He falls in love with his classmate Julie – and over time his world only revolves around her.

from March 15th

Latecomers: In the Australian dramedy, Frank and Sarah, two young people with cerebral palsy, catch their friends making out after a night at the bar. They decide to explore their own sexuality.

from March 16th

Our oceans: The four-part documentary series gets to the bottom of the question of how the ocean ecosystem works and how its inhabitants live. It follows, among other things, whales, sharks and tuna with the ocean currents.

from March 19th

Yakuza – Japan’s mafia: In the first episode, current members of the Japanese mafia talk about their origins and rituals, but also about sources of money such as blackmail and smuggling.

from March 21st

lynx: The documentary follows the everyday life of a lynx family and provides insight into an unknown world. One that is right on our doorstep.

from March 23rd

The American bison: The story of America can also be told through the story of the bison. They have a millennia-old relationship with the country's indigenous peoples – but the arrival of Europeans in the 19th century almost led to the furry giants' extinction.

from March 24th

An evening with Romy Schneider: In 1976, Romy Schneider answered questions from Alice Schwarzer in an exclusive interview. 40 years later, she made her tape recordings available for Patrick Jeudy's documentary and commented on the conversation.

from March 25th

Marlon Brandon – The Hard and the Tender: The documentary tells the story of an actor whose characters are legendary – an eternal rebel and a sex symbol with undisputed talent.

The lie detector: The documentary tells of US researchers who developed a machine at the beginning of the 20th century that was supposed to expose lies. It was enthusiastically embraced, but the promising invention soon became an instrument of intimidation.

from March 29th

Saving the Fucking Planet: Daniel and Erin couldn't be more different. When they fall in love, they have no idea how different their views are. The series asks: How much understanding can they muster without losing themselves?