Sinaloa.- This Wednesday morning there was a chase by municipal police in the city of Culiacán, giving as balance two men arrested.

Everything indicates that the policemen were carrying out security tours as they normally do every day and it was during one of these patrols that they noticed the presence of a red vehicleof the red Toyota brand, which coincided with the data provided by a stolen vehicle.

The security agents ordered the driver to stop the march, but he ignored it, accelerating the march and fleeing. It was at that moment that he began the chase to the south of the city and it was on Maquio Clouthier Avenue, a few meters from Álvaro Obregón, where he was hit.

Other patrols also joined the chase, managing to arrest two men and one more who fled. The two detainees were immediately transferred to the municipal police facilities.