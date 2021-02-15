Riyadh (WAM)

His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, the former UAE ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presented the King Abdulaziz Sash of the second class.

This comes in implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him, in exchange for the efforts made by His Excellency in strengthening bilateral and distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries in all fields.

This came during his meeting with His Excellency at the Ministry’s office in Riyadh, where His Highness expressed his wishes for success in his new duties as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The reception was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji.