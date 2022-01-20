Pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regarding the development of the Hatta region in line with the outputs of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued For the Emirate of Dubai, Council Resolution No. (3) of 2022 to form the Supreme Committee to oversee the development of the Hatta region, with the aim of improving the services and works that are provided within its geographical scope, in a manner commensurate with its environmental and historical value and the natural and archaeological sites it contains.

In accordance with the decision, the Higher Committee for Supervising the Development of Hatta is chaired by the Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track in Dubai, and its members include: Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, and Director General of Municipality Dubai, Director General of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, CEO of the Engineering Office, and a representative of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

According to the decision, the committee will work to provide the highest level of high-quality services for the Hatta region, whether for residents or visitors, in addition to encouraging investment in the Hatta region and overcoming any obstacles it may face, by finding investment opportunities or in partnership with investors in the public and private sectors and local and international institutions, taking into account Preserving the environment and natural resources in this vital area, in addition to enhancing the social, economic and educational capabilities of the Hatta region and increasing its attractiveness as a first-class tourist destination, enriching the cultural and social life in it, enhancing local culture and linking it to the tourism axis, and creating quick and direct channels for the implementation and establishment of development projects, from Through cooperation and coordination of efforts with the relevant government agencies.

Committee terms of reference

The resolution specified the tasks and powers of the committee, including: drawing up the general policy for the development of the Hatta region, supervising the implementation, governance and development of projects, initiatives, programmes, activities and events established for the development and development of the Hatta region and for its residents and visitors, and submitting it to the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai for approval, and supervising the preparation and implementation of the comprehensive plan To develop the Hatta region in coordination with the concerned authorities, and to ensure that the development plan goes in accordance with the set plans and approved strategic performance indicators, in line with government priorities and directions, and achieves the approved objectives in this regard.

The committee will also be responsible for supervising the rehabilitation of the infrastructure of the Hatta area, ensuring that the concerned authorities carry out the rehabilitation and development operations for this area, proposing and reviewing draft legislation related to achieving the committee’s objectives, supervising the provision of investment opportunities for projects and initiatives designated for residents of the Hatta area and the private sector, ensuring integration of roles and coordinating Efforts, information exchange and cooperation between federal and local government agencies, in everything that would achieve the goals of the committee, as well as the adoption of the promotional and marketing plan for the Hatta region locally and globally in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The tasks of the Supreme Committee also include the formation of sub-committees and work teams to assist them in performing their tasks, defining their terms of reference and working mechanism, and any other issues related to them, and seeking the assistance of whomever it deems appropriate with experience and competence, whether from the people of the Hatta region or any of the experts and consultants, and inviting them to attend any of the its meetings, and the conclusion of contracts, agreements and memoranda of understanding with government agencies and the private sector, in areas related to enabling the committee to carry out its tasks and achieve its objectives.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will provide administrative and technical support to the committee, to enable it to perform the tasks entrusted to it, while the decision obligated all government agencies and relevant authorities in the Emirate of Dubai concerned with the development, development and rehabilitation of the Hatta region, in full cooperation with the Supreme Committee, its sub-committees and work teams, and providing The data, information, statistics and documents it requests, which it deems necessary to enable it to achieve its goals and perform the tasks entrusted to it under the provisions of this resolution.

According to the decision, the term of the committee’s work is three years, and this period is subject to extension by a decision of the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, based on the recommendation of the Chairman of the Committee, who issues the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this resolution, and it is implemented from the date of its issuance, and is published in the Official Gazette.



