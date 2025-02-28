The political scientist Juan Carlos Monedero resists being definitively separated from political life, or at least from the party that contributed decisively to found. As ABC has been able to verify, in recent days has sent messages to its political environment in which … warns what has screenshots show that the address of Podemos is lying In the story that you are trying to build following the sexual scandals that affect you, uncovered by this newspaper.

In these purse messages he ensures that in his mobile device he has messages, which he has prudently rescued on screens, which shows that Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero are some «liars»And they are not telling the truth about the tensions between the party and he, especially from the spring of 2023. Moreover, one of the messages ends with a desire that sounds to warning:” Hopefully, “writes purse, do not have to spread them To disassemble what in their opinion are lies of Iglesias and Montero.

The alleged lies have to do with the affirmation of the Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, that a purse He turned away as soon as he had knowledge of issues linked to their sexual behavior. However, as they explain to this newspaper from the surroundings of Pode cImproper omports in the sexual field.

The real reason, they explain, is the public positioning of Monedero for the leaders of Podemos They were not so broncos with adding In general and with her candidate, Yolanda Díaz, in particular. It takes interest that at that time the party did not communicate the decision to separate him.

As revealed by those who have spoken with him, Monedero thinks that who is behind the «Campaign»Against him for asking for peace, is Juanma del Olmo, the one who was a deputy of Podemos and head of the campaign for the general elections of April 2019, still linked to the party, to whom he blames this strategy for political neutralizing him. The plan is, according to these same sources, that Pablo Iglesias continues to maintain control of the party even though he lacks organic position; that Ione Belarra assumes public leadership and consequent wear; and that Irene Montero is protected from the scandals in order to be the candidate of We can at the next general elections.

“The lies and the ‘Fakes'”

On Wednesday afternoon, Monedero spread a video and an article. In them he denounces in a generic way that he is currently living in the “era of lies and ‘fakes'”, which “unfortunately do not always find a wall in the left.” In the video, published on the Mexican website ‘however in the air’ and shared by him on his telegram channel, he assures that politics is the “place of maximum generosity”, but at the same time of “maximum vileness”, where he is capable of “”burn friends at the bonfire to flourish». He also points out that one of the forms of persecution has to do with “civil death”, to later assert that “both cowards and liars are people who do not know that the truth is revolutionary.”

In its environment, the hypothesis is handled that it will soon appear publicly asking what exactly accuses and attributing what happened to a campaign of attack on Podemos coinciding with the rebound in the surveys in recent weeks, coinciding with the decline of adding.

Also on Wednesday, Monedero knew that he will stop teaching at the Complutense University «until further notice». In a statement, the Deanery of the Faculty of Political Science and Sociology explained that “given the logical concern between the students of our Faculty, formally expressed by the delegation of students to this Deanery, and transferred by our part to the Rector of the Complutense University of Madrid”, the Dean of the Dean reports that Mardero “will not impart the classes of ‘contemporary political theory’ ‘Theory and practice of democracies’ in the degree of international relations until new notice ».

From the Faculty they expand the information pointing out that “work is being done so that these subjects are given from next week By a substitute personand so that academic activity in these groups can be developed normally in the coming weeks ». In any case, they point out, the groups of these subjects will be duly informed of this situation, and “shortly” the assignment of the person in charge of the replacement will occur.

The question now is whether Podemos will definitely separate a purse or if it will allow you to continue in the game. «He will agree with Paul that collects him discreetly. It has now to go», They say from the environment of the co -founder of Podemos.