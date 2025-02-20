02/20/2025



“Dear Sergio” begins Juan Carlos Monedero a long message on the social network X, formerly Twitter, in which he answers the audio revealed this Wednesday by ABC and in which journalist, expressing of the ‘Canalred’ television by Pablo Iglesias, Sergio Gregori referred to the alleged sexual harass of the politician and academic.

And although the former leader of Podemos had already assured this newspaper that, before the exclusive, he was “quite remote” and that he gave him “quite the same what they say,” twenty -four hours later has gone to the offensive.

«I do not have a political and another private opinion. That’s why I have nothing to hide. You will know why you have done this now »I specify Gregori.

Pursero throws in face Gregori the “confidence” that he believed he had -he remembers that he called him “recently” for the death of his father -“I listen to your statements with people with proven animosity to Podemos, without more evidence and with phrases Thick, and it doesn’t seem very fair to me. It cannot “sound” something crime and release it, as others have done just just because they were full of anger. “









Dear Sergio:

I regret that we have not commented before. We have talked several times about your work and health and I called you recently on the occasion of your father’s death. I have always thought we had confidence and you know that I have been attentive to your headaches, … – Juan Carlos Monedero (@MoneDerojc) Februry 19, 2025

«Fortunately, crimes are delimited by law. I am aware, because we have just seen it, that, at least a part of justice, it lacks a lot neuron case »and sentence that after« headlines, gatherings, covers »,« nothing at all ». The academic hints – I don’t know if he will have to do, but I’m afraid yes » – that these accusations arrive “When we can go up in the surveys”: “What a coincidence.” And compared to an emblematic case for the global left: “We already know from Julian Assange that there are accusations that are effective.”

“I have defended and believe in” only yes, “because it makes us all freer,” continues a purse, but recalls that “any relationship cannot be put under suspicion or any behavior to be suspicious of punishable (… ). Something so sensitive cannot be a weapon to discredit political adversaries. «I do not have a political and another private opinion. That’s why I have nothing to hide», Concludes the expolitic.

“You will know why you have done this now” accuses Gregori and reminds him that he is “far from politics and I don’t walk in everyday tangles.” But he does not doubt the intention of his former partner of political space and it seems that friend: «I would have liked to call me to ask me. You are a journalist. And you know that is the first. It escapes me to point to someone and ready ».

And he continues with his attack against him Gregori assuring that he knows “the many problems you have had with people from your old company and all the difficulties and disorders that your close environment has already generated”, to ensure, then, that “you are” He escapes this matter. Lay pursero your message returning to influence that what Gregori has done “is not right.”

«Very strong things by Juan Carlos»

ABC revealed on Wednesday the audio where Gregori told WhatsApp to the feminist militant Raquel Ogando, a collaborator in the past of Pode Juan Carlos, from Baboseo, things that as they told me sound like sexual aggression, which is serious, and she is the one who has decided I didn’t want that to transcend the public sphere ». Came to say at a time that what I had heard It was “much more” than what is attributed to Íñigo Errejón, which now faces in court a case for sexual abuse.

On Wednesday the current leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, reacted to these information, avoiding them, but influencing the protocols that its training has to denounce this type of cases. Yes indeed, He did not hesitate to remember that Monedero is a base militantwithout any position or organic responsibility in the party.