Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

Excessive sitting favors piriformis syndrome. © Imago

Back pain is part of everyday life for many. One possible cause of back problems can be piriformis syndrome.

Munich – Back pain can be very disruptive in everyday life. The herniated disc is probably the most well-known cause of the unpleasant undertaking. But there are other reasons for back problems. These can even be triggered by a wallet in your pocket.

Pain in the back: Piriformis syndrome could be the trigger

A sharp pain in the back, buttocks and leg. This is what back pain can feel like. In some cases, these are triggered by the piriformis syndrome. The syndrome is a compression of the sciatic nerve by the piriformis muscle in the posterior pelvis, so it describes msdmanuals.coman edition for medical professionals.

Cause, Symptoms and Diagnosis of Piriformis Syndrome:

Sciatic nerve is compressed by a muscle in the posterior pelvis

Chronic pain with tingling and numbness

Pain that starts in the buttocks and may radiate down the back of the thigh and lower leg to the foot

Pain increases when the piriformis muscle presses against the sciatic nerve. This is usually the case when sitting, for example on the toilet or in the car

Diagnosis through physical exams – imaging only to rule out other causes

Source: msdmanuals.com

Sitting for a long time promotes pain – wallet increases piriformis syndrome

The disease is often triggered by sitting for long periods of time, explains Dr. Christian Sturm, orthopedist at the Hannover Medical School pharmacy magazine. There are tips for people who have to sit a lot in everyday office life. The symptoms are mainly intensified and aggravated by carrying a bulging purse in the back pocket. In addition, overuse during exercise without subsequent stretching can promote the syndrome. The origin of the pain is a hardening of the muscle.

In the journal Current Rheumatology Reviews doctors reported, according to the pharmacy magazine of cases where nerve damage already existed in the leg. However, the patients had no typical symptoms. Symptoms improved after people stopped carrying wallets in their back pockets.

Surgery is rarely necessary for piriformis syndrome – avoid activities that cause pain

An operation is noisy msdmanuals.com only rarely necessary in piriformis syndrome. Rather, patients should initially refrain from activities that cause pain. Sitting is also a part of it. If an affected person gets pain while sitting, they should get up immediately or, in an emergency, change their position. In addition, special anti-inflammatory drugs or injections can help. Prevention of back pain is just as essential: This way you don’t get the annoying pain in the first place. (Anna Lena Kiegerl)