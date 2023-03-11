During the paramedics’ examination of a 76-year-old American woman in Kentucky, they discovered that complications from her urinary tract infection had turned her urine purple, and it was later revealed that there was an acute kidney injury.

Paramedics explained that purple urine bag syndrome (PUBS) is a rare side effect in patients with a urinary tract infection where the urine in the bags and tubes of the urinary catheter turns purple.

This color comes from chemical reactions in the liver that result in an almost indigo color, and after exposure to oxidation inside the urinary catheter tubes, it turns purple.

Doctors said that this syndrome can be associated with many types of bacteria that cause urinary tract infection.

According to the “Daily Mail” newspaper, purple urine cyst syndrome was first diagnosed clinically in 1978, and it is a condition that is not usually dangerous, but it can be disturbing for patients and their loved ones.