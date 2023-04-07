Holy Thursday is also purple robes and penance, in a procession presided over by the Paso Morado, which closed the procession of Forgiveness. The historical background of the brotherhood dates back to the early years of the 18th century and in 1940 the Cristo del Perdón paraded for the first time in the processions, by the image maker Roque López, holder of the purple ones. His throne is the oldest of Holy Week and was made in 1947 in carved and gilded wood by the Catalan altarpiece artist Alfredo Lerga. The Christ was accompanied by fifty penitents who walked dressed in simple purple tunics and the cross on his shoulder. Some of them went barefoot for promises to the image.

El Paso Morado also brought out another of its jewels, the Holy Supper, by Salzillo Sr., dated in the year 1700. This group of sculptures, considered the oldest cenacle of all those paraded during Holy Week in Spain, is made up of 13 images, of which that only nine are original and the remaining four, the work of José Jerique, made in 1953.

This throne is one of the most popular of the processions and the peculiar staging contributes to this, since the Paso Morado arranges royal food on the table of the apostles, which includes roast lamb, vegetables and fruit from Lorca’s orchards. Next to each apostle is placed a roll made by the Poor Clare nuns, who are the custodians. They also highlighted the thrones of Calvary, dating from 1945, the Christ of Mercy and Mercy.

At the end of the procession, the Paso Morado celebrated the Via Crucis of the candles that departed at 12 at night from the church of San Francisco. A large group of faithful followed the ‘rezaores’ on the return to Monte Calvario del Cristo de la Misericordia. Today, at 10:30 am, the brotherhood will carry out one of its most important acts, the penitential procession marked by austerity and sober recollection. Hundreds of penitents, with their faces covered and purple robes, will go up to Calvary accompanying the images of Saint John, the Virgin of Sorrows and Our Lord Jesus Nazareno del Socorro, who will procession on litters.