If you want a sports sedan from the C-segment with a lot of power, rear-wheel drive and a cool badge, there is of course only one option: the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. However, strangely enough, people buy the BMW M3 more often.

The Alfa is a typical enthusiast’s car, the M3 is of course bought by both connoisseurs and people who simply want the best of the best.

But @jaapiyo and the undersigned came across two more reasons to choose the BMW. Very important for Jaap: there are many more configuration options at BMW. And important for the undersigned: there are more tuning options for the BMW M3.

This über-cool purple BMW M3 proves this. It is a project of the Darwin-PRO company. This specialist has a lot of stuff on offer for the BMW M3 of the G80 generation and that is now even more.

It is certainly not a car for wallflowers and this modified version certainly is not. There is a new front bumper with a carbon splitter and canards on the side. The side skirts are completely new and cannot really be called subtle.

At the rear there is a lot that is not subtle. The exhausts are enormous and there is a large diffuser, because that is necessary in 2023. But the most striking thing at the rear is of course that enormous rear wing.

Finally, there are the wheels. They are of course very cool real BBS’s, model CI-R. It is striking that the aftermarket rims nowadays look less aftermarket than what BMW ///M now installs itself.

