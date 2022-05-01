Ferrari Thoroughbred is back on the road for a new test session in view of the official debut, expected by the end of the year. Once again, the car manufacturer from Maranello has decided to dress its new SUV with a camouflage livery: several aesthetic elements also confirmed on this last tested prototype, starting from the four tailpipes which guarantee a powerful sound. We will see when Ferrari decides to make its new crossover debut: the hypothesis of a possible world premiere presentation on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day set for June 16 is taking hold.

A little more than a month after the possible reveal, therefore, the greatest curiosity and unknown quantity remain linked to the range of thrusters. The only certainty seems to be that Ferrari will propose the new Purosangue in different solutions: there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of having a V12 that could continue the tradition of the twelve-cylinder, thus winking at the purists who could badly digest the he entry of Ferrari into the SUV segment, but also of an electrified V6, thus evolving the architecture recently presented on the 296 GTB. “The Purosangue will be like every other model in our range, and there isn’t an infinite supply of the others – had stated in recent days Dieter Knechtel, President of Ferrari Far East and Middle East – Hence, we will be very careful to balance it correctly. Thoroughbred will have limited availability as well as all our sports cars ”.