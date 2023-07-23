This Purosangue scale model is really very expensive.

Do you know the movie United Passions yet? That’s a movie with big names like Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Gerard Depardieu (Obelix) and Tim Roth (that dude from Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs). The film was commissioned by FIFA, who also paid for the film. It is the only sports film where one does not look at the athletes, but at the top bosses of the organization. Exactly what you don’t want to see about the movie about the first World Cup.

Anyway, we had to think of that movie when we saw this Ferrari Purosangue scale model. Ferrari scale models are a good trade. In the past, all the pocket money of the undersigned went to the 1:18 collection of Bburago and Maisto. The brand is of course very popular with many. It is of course always great to have a scale model of a sports car in the display case.

Significantly more pricey

Where you had a Bburago for 30-40 guilders, this Purosangue scale model is considerably more expensive. Very much more expensive. In fact, for the starting price of this product from Amalgam.

So what’s so special about it? In the first instance the scale: 1 to 8. That is quite a size. Secondly, it is a rare model: Amalgam will only build 199 of them. This makes the scale model rarer than the lifelike model.

It took Amalgam about 3,000 hours to develop the model. The production of the model takes 300 hours each. What’s really cool is that you can put together your model.

So what does this Purosangue scale model cost?

Whether there is a configurator, we do not know. However, if you want a unique paint color, interior color and other rims, that option exists. Then you get a ‘bespoke’ version and you have to pay a little more: 18,195.

This makes this Purosangue scale model more expensive than a new Kia Picanto Comfortline 1.0 DPi. That Kia is also a four-seater version and costs only 17,740 euros!

In addition, it is really the Ferrari you want, right? If you are going to smash a small 18 mille on a scale model, you will not take the brand’s crossover. However?

