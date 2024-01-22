Doesn't it look nice, Cristiano Ronaldo and his new Ferrari Purosangue!

If you have money like water, you buy a new toy every now and then. Whether it is a car, a boat, a watch or an airplane. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo has mastered that game very well. He knows how to keep his fleet fresh by changing toys.

It is sometimes difficult to say what happens. I don't have Ronaldo's number to ask that. It's easier to guess what's new. Because the popular footballer is happy to share on social media when he has scored another nice car. In this case, Cristiano Ronaldo's new Ferrari Purosangue.

Could the Portuguese be somewhat inspired by the British YouTuber Shmee150? In any case, the configuration looks a bit like the creator's Purosangue. Ronaldo has opted for a blue exterior with a light interior. As the icing on the cake, the football star wears a beautiful matching suit from Gucci, including shoes. What a style icon it is too.

The Ferrari Purosangue is one of the hottest SUVs of the moment. Even though you cannot call the model an SUV from the Italian car brand. Under the hood is a 6.5 liter V12, which makes it a unique proposition compared to the competition. Not an eight-cylinder engine with turbos, but a symphonic twelve-cylinder to please the ears.

We wish the Al-Nassr footballer a lot of driving pleasure in his new toy. Since 2018, women have also been allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, so his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez can get behind the wheel of this Ferrari to her heart's content! Still a nice thought.

Photo credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram

