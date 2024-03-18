Purity | The swimming pool connoisseur says: These are the most common mistakes in hygiene

One of the most common mistakes related to the cleanliness of swimmers is avoiding washing between different stages, says a swimming pool champion from Helsinki.
About swimming pool etiquette slips in many ways, and the finger of blame is not only pointed at one customer group. This is what the pool managers and cleaners from Helsinki interviewed by HS say, who have come across the above described ways of breaking the hygiene rules of swimming pools in their work.
#Purity #swimming #pool #connoisseur #common #mistakes #hygiene
Leave a Reply