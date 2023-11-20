Purity | Good news: The bulk ice creams sold in Helsinki are mostly of good quality

The majority of loose ice cream sold in Helsinki was of good quality, according to the city’s research.

The city investigated the microbiological quality of bulk ice creams from the ice cream and the storage water of the ice cream scoops. Seven avoidable or bad samples were taken. In the study, two bad samples of soft ice cream and one loose ice cream were obtained.

The stand that sold loose ice cream was not connected to the water and sewage network, but used water canisters for clean and dirty water.

The bad results were mainly due to an excessive amount of enterobacteria. The ice cream vendors were given instructions regarding, among other things, making ice cream and washing machines.

In Helsinki, the microbiological quality of bulk ice cream has been studied for the last time in 2008 and 2015. In 2008, no less than every fourth sample had something to comment on. In 2015, the quality of samples taken from summer kiosks and cafes was largely good.