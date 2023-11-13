The purge that the vice-president of Nicaragua and wife of dictator Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, is promoting in the Central American country’s Judiciary has already exceeded 900 dismissals, equivalent to around 10% of the staff, reported the newspaper Confidencial.

According to the periodical, this group includes judges from the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), judges, area directors, secretaries of central and local bodies, as well as administrative and service personnel across the country, according to reports from sources linked to to the Judiciary and four former civil servants.

Some of those fired have been arrested and their families are unable to contact them.

According to Confidencial, counting the seats that were already vacant and those included in the current purge, at least ten of the 16 seats in the CSJ are without a seat.

In a publication on X, lawyer and former Justice employee Yader Morazán, who had already left Nicaragua, reported that the situation is so dramatic that some courts are unable to function.

“There are ‘houses of justice’ (courts in the municipalities) in which only the security guard was spared, and in the departments [equivalentes a

estados no Brasil] the courts still in operation must assume the workload of the ‘deprived’ ones. Without forgetting that many judges dismissed today are seen as lepers and will feel firsthand what lawyers considered ‘coup plotters’ experienced,” he wrote.

It all started on October 24, when the president of the CSJ, Alba Luz Ramos, was removed from office.

Rosario Murillo was placed in charge of the last instance of the Nicaraguan Judiciary, which represented the expansion of Ortega’s power over all instances of the Nicaraguan State, as she has commanded the Executive with an iron fist since 2007 and controls the National Assembly of Nicaragua.