Five months passed since that episode in which members of the Buenos Aires Police they surrounded the Quinta de Olivos in demand of a salary improvement, and the first consequences are already beginning to be perceived. From the disaffection of more than 450 soldiers from Buenos Aires by a measure of Internal Affairs, several municipalities were left with fewer resources to cope with insecurity.

In particular, in the case of the Municipality of Vicente Lopez, there are already more than fifty the separated policemen, who were told their immediate cessation of tasks and they removed the armament, the uniform, the bulletproof vest and badge. It is confirmed by sources from the Municipality, and they explain that it is not yet known if the staff will continue to be reduced in the coming days.

To cope with this drop, which represents between 8 and 10% of all personnel in the northern town of the Buenos Aires suburbs, “a great institutional effort, since it is a fairly significant number “, they say in the corridors of the Municipality. And they add that they plan to increase the communal patrols to mitigate, momentarily, the reduction of personnel.

The communal troops, they explain, are “carrying out a double effort to supplement the number of disabled police officers “.

In the meantime, San Isidro was another of the municipalities most affected by the purge promoted by Sergio Berni, Minister of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires. In this case, the town in the northern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires was temporarily left with some 25 fewer agents, although municipal sources assure that “the rest of the local police and the patrol personnel he is working normally and on duty. “

The troops that were separated also had to hand over the 9-millimeter Bersa that they use for patrolling. In addition, the collection of the 50% of salary for six months, until you define the particular situation of each one.

In addition, sources from the Municipality affirm that, although this blow affects the security infrastructure, they will be replenished by articulating the necessary resources.

This Thursday the Deliberative Council of San Isidro voted the annual municipal budget in the town of San Isidro, and the allocation of the 25% of the total budget, for the area of Citizen Security and Urban Hygiene.

Furthermore, it is believed that from the creation of the Coordination Tables Between the Buenos Aires Police and the municipal troops, the coordination of the patrol may be reinforced.

At the moment, in neither of the two northern municipalities were high command officers or district chiefs fired: those separated are assistant officers, deputy inspectors and second lieutenants.

These sanctions of disaffection, which also reach several municipalities in the western and southern areas, such as Tres de Febrero and Lomas de Zamora, among others, came within days of a new claim that had been made known through social networks and WhatsApp chains.

In this case, a group of officers and exonerated had the intention of making a new call for Thursday, February 11, in Puente 12, the police operations center located in La Matanza, and in different parts of the province.

Is so how immediate consequence of the purge, and the statement from Sergio Berni, who assured that it is only about “the first batch“, the protest was suspended. And for the moment it is assured, from the Facebook group “Police Claiming”, with more than 54 thousand subscribers that, there will be no patrollers or uniformed people demonstrating in the streets.