A severe internal political crisis is shaking the Jordanian monarchy, a key US ally in the Middle East.

The King Abdullah II iinitiated a purge within the government leadership, which included the House arrest of the former Crown Prince, Hamza, and several high officials for conspiring against the monarch.

While the monarchy denied this situation, Prince Hamza sent a video to the BBC where he confirmed that he is confined under surveillance. He claimed that the Army Chief of Staff went to his house and told him that “I was not allowed to get out of it”.

Hamza assures that he did not participate in any conspiracy and that “is not responsible for the degradation of governance, corruption and incompetence” from the authorities of your country.

Prince Hamzah, son of the late King Husseim and half brother of King Abdallah II. (AFP)

Prince Hamza, eldest son of the late King Husseim and half brother of King Abdallah II, was the heir to the crown, but the title was transferred to the current king.

There are about 20 detainees. Among them are Sharif Hassan Bin Zaid and Basem Ibrahim Awad Allah. The first is linked to Prince Ali Ben Hussein, the king’s brother; while the second was head of the office of the Royal House.

According to the official Jordanian agency Petra, the arrests were made “after careful security monitoring,” and due to “a threat to the stability of the country”.

An intelligence official quoted by the Washington Pot noted that the rebels’ plan was “well organized” and with “foreign ties,” although he did not reveal whether the idea was to remove the king and seize power.

King Abdullah II of Jordan initiated a purge for an alleged conspiracy against him. (AP)

Jordan was seen economically very affected by the covid-19 pandemicas well as the consequences of massive waves of refugees from Syria, its northern neighbor.

King Abdullah has ruled the country since the death of King Hussein in 1999 and has cultivated close ties with a succession of American presidents.

The kingdom, without great resources, is an important partner in the US-led campaign against ISIS and jihadists in the region, and has assisted US forces in security operations around the world.

That’s why today Washington expressed support for the monarchy. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Joe Biden administration “was closely monitoring” the situation.

“We are in contact with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States and has our full support“, he claimed.

Saudi Arabia, another important Jordanian ally, also spoke in the same vein. “We support the Kingdom of Jordan and the decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein to safeguard security and stability,” he said in a statement.

DV