Guillermo Lasso, while taking the oath of office of the new General Commander of the Police, César Zapata. Ecuador Presidency (Ecuador Presidency/EFE)

The death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has revealed all the ghosts that haunt Ecuador. The investigation into his murder has revealed the incompetence of the authorities and the infiltration of organized crime in the institutions. Seven of the 13 detained for the assassination that occurred on August 9, during the electoral campaign, were murdered on Friday and early Saturday morning in prison due to the permissiveness of the guards.

President Guillermo Lasso was in New York when he learned of the deaths. Lasso canceled a trip he had planned to South Korea and flew back to his country, where he held a security council. At the end, the president has announced a restructuring of the police leadership that includes the dismissal of General Fausto Salinas as general commander of the Police. The purge has begun at the highest echelons.

A week before Ecuadorians vote for who will be their next president, Lasso wanted to demonstrate firmness. The president has also ordered the dismissal of the director of prisons (SNAI), Luis Ordóñez, who is replaced by Fausto Cobo, current director of the intelligence center. In the Guayaquil penitentiary, one of the most dangerous in Ecuador, the six Colombian hitmen who were arrested after the Villavicencio crime were murdered. They were hanged, according to police sources. The seventh murder, that of an Ecuadorian named José Montaño, accused of transporting the hitmen and providing them with weapons, occurred at four in the morning this Saturday in the Inca prison, in Quito, 420 kilometers from the Guayaquil prison.

The deaths have shocked the world. Previously, the United States had offered a reward of five million dollars for information leading to the intellectual authors of the murder of Villavicencio, a journalist who denounced the criminal networks that have surrounded the country’s politics. From the first moment, those most skeptical of the State’s ability to solve the crime feared for the lives of the accused. The six Colombians had an order to transfer them to another prison, but it was never carried out. The Government has filed a criminal complaint against the director of the Guayaquil prison, who is detained for his alleged collaboration.

Photograph provided by Fuerzas Amadas of prisoners gathered in a patio during an intervention at the Litoral penitentiary, in July in Guayaquil (Ecuador). Beloved Forces (EFE)

Riots have occurred in the Guayaquil penitentiary, resulting in dozens of deaths. Criminal gangs, associated with drug cartels, dispute its control. It did not seem like the best place to shelter the accused, around whom there was a strong suspicion that they could be victims of a settling of scores or an attempt to silence them forever. Weeks before they were killed, a drone with explosives flew over the prison. The device was finally detonated and affected the roof of the prison. The circle was tightening around the hitmen.

Ecuadorians are shocked by the violent drift of their country. For decades, it was safe from the violence that plagued its two neighboring countries, Colombia and Peru, the two largest coca producers in the world. However, in recent times Mexican and Colombian mafias have infiltrated and, associated with local gangs, have managed to challenge the State. The power of these groups of gang members grew, paradoxically, from the prisons. So far this year, 5,320 murders have been recorded, and 2022 had already closed with the highest number in history (4,600), double that of 2021. The figures place Ecuador as one of the most dangerous countries in the world. world.

All this occurs one week before the second round of the presidential elections is held. Ecuadorians choose between the young businessman Daniel Noboa and Luisa González, Correísta candidate. After Villavicencio’s murder, the candidates have limited their public events and have campaigned mainly on social networks. The main issue, as it could not be otherwise, has been insecurity. Noboa has promised floating prisons to lock up the most dangerous prisoners and González has promised to return the country to the times of Rafael Correa, when insecurity was not so high.

