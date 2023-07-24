How many doubts about Purgatori’s death, via the expert reports to understand the truth

After the many doubts about illness and death, the challenge on the expert reports begins. La Stampa defines it as “a war” called to establish whether there were – and which specifically – doctors were responsible for the death of Andrea Purgatori, who died at the age of 70 from a serious form of cancer on 19 July last.

The question is “not so much for the pericarditis, the heart infection contracted at the Umberto I hospital where he was hospitalized in the last two weeks of his life, but rather for the general debilitation and aggravation of the last few weeks. Was radiation therapy to treat brain metastases to blame? And most importantly, was this treatment really necessary?”

The Purgatori family has appointed Vincenzo Lorenzo Pascali, a professional who participated in the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the death, as a biased expert by Ilaria Alpi and reported, in the context of the parliamentary commission on the national health service, on the case of Stefano Cucchi, explains La Stampa. “The aspect that should be clarified by the autopsy, Wednesday afternoon at the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, is whether these metastases really existed or if instead there was an ischemia”.

The autopsy will therefore be fundamental which, even if the metastases have been canceled by radiotherapy, should reveal the scars. But the work of the experts will not be easyalways warn the Press.

