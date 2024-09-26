Death Purgatori, the two reports: everything that still doesn’t add up

The investigation into the death of Andrea PurgatoryI continue, but they emerge two opposite truthsThe prosecution’s expert report identifies “a catastrophic sequence of errors and omissions” regarding the journalist’s disappearance which occurred on 19 July 2023, but the Doctors’ defense retorts: “Endocarditis which caused the death it could not be diagnosed with MRIit was impossible to save him”. The death – according to the doctors and reported by Il Messaggero – was caused by endocarditis and bilateral pneumonia, in a dramatic clinical picture because Purgatori had lung cancer with metastasi in various parts of the body.

In particular – continues the doctors’ defense and Il Messaggero reports – Purgatori had a marantic endocarditis which complicates neoplasms and leads to patient death because it causes clotting inside the vessels. The same prosecution report writes: “The scientific literature considers the 1-year survival rate of 80 percent if endocarditis occurs promptly and appropriately treated“. So, unfortunately, even if we immediately identify endocarditis – infection of the heart lining – there is not much that can be done, considering that in Purgatori’s case we are talking about a patient who was fighting against cancer. Two opposing theses that collide and the mysteries surrounding the journalist’s death increase.