ROME. «Andrea Purgatori's family, regarding the numerous articles published in the last few hours, intends to clarify that the initial diagnosis of numerous brain metastases in May 2023 was incorrect as was clearly shown by the autopsy investigation carried out on the journalist's body». This is what the family of journalist Andrea Purgatori communicated in a note.

As anticipated by The print, the cause of his death, on July 19, was due to bacterial endocarditis, an unrecognized heart infection. Furthermore, no metastases were found in his brainas the doctors of Professor Gualdi's team investigated for medical negligence have always maintained.



Here are the key points that emerged from the super-expertise ordered by the Rome prosecutor's office and carried out by two full professors of Tor Vergata University, Luigi Tonino Marsella, (Forensic Medicine) and Alessandro Mauriello (Pathological Anatomy).

In the 115 pages of the report it is highlighted that “the terminal cause of death is due to cardio-respiratory failure in a subject with thrombotic endocarditis of the aortic and mitral valves”. But the professionals who treated him, including the general practitioner, Guido Laudani, who was also a cardiologist, did not realize it. Laudani is being investigated together with Professor Gianfranco Gualdi, Doctor Claudio Di Biasi and Doctor Maria Chiara Colaiacomo.

«In fact, in said diagnoses, ischemia was mistaken for brain metastases – write the family of the dead journalist – and there is no explanation as to why expert radiologists could have made such an error. This circumstance had very serious consequences, having led to immediate and important radiotherapy treatments on the entire brain at maximum power and intensity, following which there was a rapid physical decline of the family member; furthermore, this diagnosis, made without any margin of doubt, diverted the therapeutic path of the real pathology from which he was suffering: bacterial endocarditis which, neither diagnosed nor treated, led to his death” the note continues.



«The family – we read further in the statement – is incredulous by the actions of Doctor Di Biasi who, on 8 July 2023, when the diagnostic error should have been obvious by now given the continuous and serious ischemic episodes affecting Andrea Purgatoriincredibly reiterated the diagnosis of multiple non-existent brain metastases.”

«The family of Andrea Purgatori – concludes the note – trusts in the work of the Rome prosecutor's office, which thanks them once again for the professionalism and accuracy of the investigations carried out so far, so that the serious responsibilities for the premature death of the their family member».