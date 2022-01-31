British actor Leonard Fenton has died at 95. About it informs Sky News citing his family.

According to relatives, the artist died on Saturday, January 29. The cause of his death has not been specified.

“We were incredibly lucky to be able to be with him when his health took a turn for the worse. This is a privilege that many have been denied during these difficult times,” the family said in a statement.

Fenton was born in London. His film career spanned over 60 years. In addition, the artist played in the theater, was engaged in directing and painting. His films and series include Murder, East Enders, The Zombie Diaries, Say Hello to Broad Street, The Underground, Deep Space Nerds, and Play of the Day.

Earlier on Monday it became known about the death of 81-year-old actor Howard Hesseman. He passed away due to complications from colon surgery, which the artist underwent in the summer of 2021. Hesseman was best known for his role as disc jockey “Doctor” Johnny Fever on the American comedy series Radio Cincinnati.