The news hit on Tuesday when it was learned that Tiger Woods had starred in a crash at Ranchos Palos Verdes, a town in Los Angeles, and was hospitalized. Two days later, the first conclusion allows us to infer that the golfer I would not face criminal chargesLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday.

The vehicle Woods was driving went off the lane, crashed into the edge of the road and then into a car, causing it to roll several times before ending up dozens of meters. As a result, he suffered broken legs and was hospitalized.

“This was what it was: purely an accident. There was no evidence of any impediment. I was lucid no smell of alcohol, no evidence of any drugs, narcotics or anything like that that he was questioning himself, “Villanueva said in a videoconference with journalists.

Despite this conclusion, the researchers will review the content of the black box of the car that Woods was driving to obtain information on the speed at which he was going, a key condition since it could have influenced the crash.

In this regard, Villanueva said that the vehicle was traveling to a “speed relatively higher than normal” although he relativized it by pointing out that he was doing it up a steep slope. “I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and it also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. Not uncommon“, he stressed.

Likewise, the investigation into this event is ongoing. In addition, investigators do not know if Woods was distracted with his mobile phone at the time of impact, although they assured that they will find out thanks to the records of his device.

The news guard at the main entrance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, the California hospital where Woods is being admitted. Photo Apu GOMES / AFP

Following the accident early Tuesday, Woods was immediately hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and underwent surgery to treat “multiple fractures” in both legs, although the injuries sustained were not life-threatening, according to the team. doctor who took care of him.

Specifically, the golfer underwent a “long” surgery for his injuries in the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula of the right leg.

The medical director and acting executive director of the medical establishment, Anish Mahajan, explained Tuesday that Woods “suffered major orthopedic injuries to the right lower limb who were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists. “

According to Mahajan, comminuted open fractures – when the bone breaks into two or more fragments – that affected both the upper and lower parts of the tibia, and Woods’ fibula bones “were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.” .

“Additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissues of the leg required surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling. “Mahajan detailed.

Born in Cypress, California, Woods, 45, was in the area to play the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles, according to TMZ magazine. .

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a record of 683 weeks as world number one, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014. His titles include five Augusta Masters, three United States Opens. and the British Open three other times.

With information from EFE