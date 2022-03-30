91,553 is the new historical figure in the women’s soccer record books, because today, March 30, 2022, the match with the highest audience in history at club level was played in Barcelona against Barcelona and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. second leg of the UEFA Champions League.
A Camp Nou with full capacity witnessed a real match that culminated in a Blaugrana victory with a score of 5 goals to 2, leaving an overall score of 8-3 that completely ended Real Madrid’s aspirations in the UEFA Champions League.
In the stands there was a spectacular atmosphere, people applauding, singing and shouting. Without a doubt, it was a totally different experience and like never before seen in women’s soccer at the club level and today, pure history was written at the Camp Nou.
The match gave us many shouts of goals and showed us a dominant Barcelona from start to finish, a Blaugrana team that weighed heavily from minute one and made the Merengue team very difficult, since from minute 8, a shot from Mapi León , in collaboration with goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez, ended up with the first goal of the match.
However, 8 minutes later, the Real Madrid team tied it from eleven steps through Olga Carmona and for the second half, they started winning 2-1 with a second goal by Zornoza.
But the merengue illusion lasted a few seconds, because in a matter of minutes, the game and the series ended with Aitana Bonmatí scoring 2-2 and immediately after with Claudia Pina scoring 3-2, which made things very difficult for Madrid. .
The party ended with Alexia scoring 4-2 and Caroline Graham Hansen closed the pincers with her little hand by scoring the fifth Blaugrana goal and thus convincingly sealing their pass to the semi-finals.
Real Madrid tried it, but it was known that it was impossible for the meringues against a team that has a project and a gigantic backing from its board and its public. On the other hand, the story of the White House is just beginning in the world of women’s soccer. Today, Barcelona is the broad dominator.
