The race to reach 100 Teraflops continues between AMD and NVIDIA. To the degree that it is possible that the first manages to reach said mark with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT.

that’s what it suggests leaked information recently and what is explained from a good source. For what it shares the clock speeds have had a greater boost from 2.5GHZ, to the point of hovering around or exceeding the 3GHz frequency mark.

What does the above mean? That the main chip with 15360 transmission processors will be able to deliver nearly 100.0 Teraflops of FP32 computational performance.

That means that it would be around 92 Teraflops and without adding the limits granted by the overclock, which will ultimately help it get closer to the already close barrier of 100 Teraflops. The point is that NVIDIA nips at the heels of amd to be able to reach this new brand in cards.

While the card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT The Ada Lovelace GPU architecture for the series is approaching this mark. GeForceRTX40 is under consideration.

Several informants expect that the main chips will break the barrier mentioned before. But not only that, but also offer clock frequencies similar to those of RDNA3 from amd. That could be thanks to the 8nm change of Samsung to the latest generation 4N node TSMC.

AMD Radeon RX in 100 Teraflops, NVIDIA is also looking for it… and Intel?

The aforementioned is an optimized variant based on the TSMC-N5 (5nm). It is clear that the race between amd Y NVIDIA it’s not going to stop. To those mentioned above we must also add Intel with Battlemage.

But in the case of this manufacturer it is more difficult to say what to expect; there is not enough information. Not only public but also from leaks. So the most obvious competition is from the companies mentioned above.

A card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT capable of reaching 100 Teraflops should not be very far, but it will be necessary to see if amd achieve the mark first or NVIDIA overcomes it. In the end, gamers will end up benefiting from this competition between companies.

All because they will have access to more power to play. Of course, other activities will end up benefiting. All that remains is to keep an eye on what happens in the future.

