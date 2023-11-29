You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
John Arias
Efe and taken from ESPN
John Arias
The Colombian also contributed an assist in the away win against Santos.
The Colombian Jhon Arias continues at a very high level in Fluminense, which is still competing in the Brazilian championship while getting ready to participate in the Fifa Club World Cup.
This Wednesday, the man born in Quibdó shone again with his club, this time, in the resounding victory against Santos (0-3), which left Pelé’s historic club at serious risk of relegation.
Arias participated in two of his team’s three goals. In the first he provided the assist for Ganso to finish from the edge of the area and open the scoring:
The second goal was theirs, after a brilliant play of touch and luxury: playing first, they came out playing from the edge of their area until ending up with a cross from Diogo Barbosa and a header from the Chocoan, in the 36th minute.
Arias’ goal was so beautiful that Fluminense’s own X account replicated the goal, but with a camera at ground level:
FAZ O 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾! TEM GOL DO COLOMBIANO MAIS AMADO NA VILA! É DO FLUZÃO! IT’S FROM JHON ARIAS! 🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/95GgtSnCds
— Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) November 29, 2023
Later, in the 59th minute, Germán Ezequiel Cano sealed the 0-3 score, with which Fluminense reached seventh place in the Brasileirao table. It should be remembered that the team already has a place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores as defending champion.
Jhon Arias’ numbers in the game against Santos
