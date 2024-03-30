The other day, the great Berna González Harbor interviewed me in this newspaper. She asked me if she didn't long to work more as a reporter, and I answered with a phrase that ended up being the headline of the article: “More journalism? “I have little time left to live and I want to do what warms my heart the most.” When the text was published I was very busy and I couldn't read it until well into the day, but from very early on I knew that something strange was happening, because I began to receive WhatsApp from friends and emails from readers, all of them lovingly worried about my health and fearful. that I was about to kick the bucket or, failing that, that I had sunk into a monumental depression. For more coincidence, that week he had published an article in which he talked about death and, although it was a humorous and cheerful text (thank goodness), it could have contributed to some people imagining the worst. The truth is that her concern was very tender and moving; I felt embraced by her efforts and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. But they also surprised me, and I kept thinking about the subject.

That is to say, I kept thinking about how difficult it is for this society to reflect on death, and how the vast majority of humans live as if they were eternal. But then there are a handful of neurotics, among whom I count myself, who cannot forget our transience. “I always knew he was mortal,” said Cicero, so he must belong to the club of mortals. morituri, just like Woody Allen, one of its most conspicuous members. I have often said that, when I was 10 years old, I would say to myself: look, Rosita, what a beautiful afternoon, enjoy it because immediately, immediately, time will pass and you will be sleeping tonight in your bed, and soon it will be tomorrow and you will go to bed. school, and then you will grow up, and then your parents will have died, and finally you will die. I understand that it is a shocking thought for a girl, but I repeat the principle: look, Rosita, what a beautiful afternoon, enjoy it. Because when you are very full of death you are also very full of life. Of the consciousness of being alive. Of the desire to squeeze existence to its last drop. I am an enjoyer. I love to live.

And it is in that sense that my words should be understood, which not only do they not seem depressing or disturbing to me, but I am amazed that someone could understand them that way, being, as they are, a simple and sensible description of reality. Let's see, I'm 73 years old; No matter how you look at it, there is no choice but to recognize that there is only a small part of the journey ahead, with the addition that I am not at all tempted to be the oldest in the cemetery. What I aspire to, of course, is to continue feeling, experiencing and traveling through my days intensely and happily, and to die as alive as possible. That's what I was referring to in the interview, and to me it seems something elementary and self-evident.

However, the abundance of concerned messages has made me suspect that most people do not experience it that way. It would seem that many prohibit any thought of fleetingness, that they prefer not to glimpse futures, that just stating something like that makes them uneasy. It doesn't seem bad to me, it's not a criticism, everyone defends themselves as best they can against the endless darkness. But the problem is that we die, that is unbearable and, to tell the truth, frankly annoying, even terrifying if you don't digest it. And I have begun to think that, after all, it is possible that this pack of neurotic firecrackers who go around all the time with the grim reaper stuck in their heads are more prepared to say goodbye than those who live ignoring their finitude.

When I was 20 years old, I looked out of the corner of my eye at people over 60. First, because they seemed like old geezers to me, but above all because I was amazed that they came and went, that they went to the movies or had a vermouth on a terrace. so happy, when they were so close to death! If I were his age, I told myself, I would be stuck under the bed howling with fear. Well, now I have far surpassed that border and I am not stuck under the bed (at least, for the moment). The truth is that I am much less afraid of dying now than when I was 20, so I will have done something good along the way. And I am convinced that what I have done well is not to forget that I was mortal, as Cicero said. Assuming finitude is pure life.

