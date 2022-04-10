Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Shaista Asif, Chief Operating Officer of Pure Health Group, affirmed the group’s commitment to building a healthy and happy society, and said that organizing the second edition of the “Talent Competition” recently comes within the framework of this commitment as a leading and integrated platform for healthcare, in order to build a society that enjoys May she have a long, healthy and happy life, adding that this year’s edition of the competition is an ideal platform to thank our colleagues on the front lines, and praise their efforts in maintaining a healthy and healthy society.

She said: “The Talent Competition reinforces the culture of the Pure Health Group, and its total commitment to promoting employee diversity, productivity and inclusion. The initiative is also an important opportunity to highlight the talents and skills of our colleagues, and enable them to communicate, interact and participate, based on our belief in the importance of investing in their capabilities and enabling them to innovate, create and collaborate. Launching such initiatives is an essential part of our future vision and our continuous efforts to focus on investing in people.

On Pure Health’s strategies and policies aimed at ensuring a positive and productive work environment, Shaista Asif said: Since its inception, Pure Health has devised many ways to enhance the employee’s experience and demonstrate their skills. We also support the principle of balance between personal and work life to give our colleagues the opportunity to excel in their work and stimulate an inclusive culture through initiatives that allow them to showcase their talents.