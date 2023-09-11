Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Pure Glass, the global company specialized in the glass industry using the latest technology and techniques, has chosen to locate its first regional production headquarters in the Al Sajaa Industrial Area in the Emirate of Sharjah, where its facilities and operational facilities extend over an area of ​​10,000 square metres, with an investment exceeding 50 million dirhams, and a production capacity of 1,000. square meters per day.

The factory contributes to creating hundreds of job opportunities in its early stages, with support and facilitation from the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah). Pureglas, which specializes in the manufacture of tempered and laminated glass, and which was established in 2014 in Luanda, Angola, aims to expand its business in the markets of the country, the region, and the world, starting from the Emirate of Sharjah, given the emirate’s strategic location in the middle of the country’s emirates, and an advanced network of logistical services. And advanced services to support investors before and after launching their businesses, in addition to growth opportunities supported by the growing demand for glass industry products, as the percentage of increase in demand for glass in the current year’s markets reached about 5% compared to 2022, while the local glass industry achieved a growth of 7%. This reflects the growing needs of both the local and global market.

In the context of its strategy of providing support to investors, and its keenness on the success and growth of their businesses and facilitating their access to services from the competent authorities, the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), headed by Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Executive Director, and in the presence of Joao Pestana, Business Development Director at Pureglass, witnessed The opening of Pureglas headquarters in Al Sajaa Industrial City in Sharjah.

The office delegation was briefed on the modern facilities and modern equipment that enable the company to produce different types of glass with high-quality specifications. It also visited the production units that adopt the latest smart programs in glass production, such as the Optima program, robotic machines, glass furnace, digital printing, and horizontal and vertical CNC. , automatic loader, and water recycling system. Addition to the business environment.

Mohammed Al-Musharkh stressed that the system supporting investors is continuing to integrate and develop, as the markets of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah have become the most preferred by investors, whether they are new investors or established companies, explaining that long-term investments in local markets indicate an environment conducive to business success and growth. And easy access to regional and global markets.

Al-Musharkh said: “We are constantly working to consolidate the position that the Emirate of Sharjah has achieved as an incubator for investment, diversity and success stories achieved by individuals and companies from various countries of the world. We look with great responsibility at the needs of investors, and we realize that the success of their business achieves common interests between the investor and the national economy.”

In turn, Joao Pestana explained that the opening of the company’s headquarters in Sharjah represents an important step in the company’s regional expansion plans. He said: “The UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah constitute an incubating and supportive market for industries in general and for all industries related to construction, such as glass in particular, due to the strength of their economies and the development of their urban movement, which uses the latest technologies and glass solutions to create iconic buildings distinguished by the aesthetics of modern design.”

He stressed that Pureglas seeks to provide high-quality and innovative products that meet the needs and expectations of customers in these markets. It is noteworthy that the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office contributes to attracting major international companies specialized in various fields, and in providing advisory, marketing and administrative services to investors, in addition to facilitating licensing, registration and tax procedures, thus enhancing the emirate’s position as a global center for innovation, creativity and diversity.