Awareness teams are committed to partisanship. That’s why they can’t fulfill their mandate to break down prejudices, say the sociologists Nadine Maser and Sighard Neckel.

Ahen the demand for awareness teams at rock concerts became louder in the course of the scandal surrounding the band Rammstein, comments made the rounds that people were looking for intoxication and crossing borders at the concerts, which would later be lamented as sexism. There were fewer questions about what such teams actually achieve and whether they actually achieve the opposite of what is desired in the end. After reading the in-depth essay by Nadine Maser and Sighard Neckel in the current issue of Leviathan, you have to answer this question with yes.

Maser and Neckel studied the topic in their research group “Cultures of Emotion”, which is obvious because the teams are a prime example of the trend to attribute absolute evidence to feelings – but this depends on whose feelings it is.