IS’ Mikel Azcona the first to be crowned “king” of Pure ETCR. In the opening race of the new championship dedicated to electric touring cars it was in fact the young champion driving the Cupra of Team Zengo Motorsport who triumphed over the weekend at the Vallelunga racetrack. The Iberian driver born in 1996, European TCR champion in 2018, was at the top of the Pool A classification aboard the CUPRA e-Racer already during the night in the SuperFinal category and started last due to a spin caused by a puncture in the morning time trial.

Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR, how the electric Biscione was born

Azcona was still able to make the most of his 40 seconds Power-Up (which allow to obtain a boost of up to 500 kW) also benefiting from the return to the pits of the two Hyundai Motorsport N drivers Augusto Farfus and Tom Chilton. Only the Spaniard’s teammate, Mattias Ekström could have undermined him in the general classification with a success in Pool B but he had to surrender to the domination of Jean-Karl Vernay. The victory of the SuperFinal B di Vernay took him to second place in the overall standings of the event with Ekström in third; results that place Zengo Motorsport X Cupra at the top of the Constructors’ classification. Jordi Gené, another rider of the Spanish team, finished second in SuperFinal A, just behind Azcona, thus ensuring a double in the Pool for the Iberian team. To complete the leading trio, the Giulia ETCR of Romeo Ferraris driven by Rodrigo Baptista. Third also another red of the Italian team, that of Luca Filippi in SuperFinal B.

Hyundai RM20e, the electric future on the track in Vallelunga

Thus ends the debut weekend of new format dedicated to electric tourism, a totally new competition that places the emphasis on 360 ° sustainability. Without the public in the stands and the pressure of other contextual races, the teams involved were able to debut more calmly, despite being gripped by the pressure of the first time. The result was a pleasant two days, in which the Pure ETRC showed the merit of having an innovative and different structure that, by focusing on young people, could carve out an important space with an increase in the number of car manufacturers involved. Appointment