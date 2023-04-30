













In total, players can claim 15 titles starting next month. Among them are some classics from the past that delighted many of us in our childhood. But before seeing them, you have to remember those that are still available from April.

These are the ones from Wolfenstein: The New Order, Art of Fighting 3, The Beast Inside, Ghost Pilots, Beholder 2, Looking for Aliens and Magician Lord. Now, and leaving the aforementioned behind, what will arrive in May is a good selection.

This includes Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, Last Resort and Samurai Showdown IV. From May 4, the aforementioned titles will begin to appear on Amazon Prime Gaming.

In addition to video games, Amazon Prime Gaming will have free content and extras from other very popular titles. Those are the cases of League of Legends, FIFA 23, Overwatch 2, Lost Ark, New World and Farm Heroes Saga.

So if by chance you enjoy some of the titles mentioned above you can take advantage of your subscription. Every month this Amazon service has new additions that should be on the lookout for.

When are Amazon Prime Gaming’s May 2023 games coming out?

The following list has the release dates for each of the games that comprise the Amazon Prime Gaming May 2023 release, as well as content for others:

– May 4th – Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D [Amazon Games App]

– May 4th – Super Sidekicks [Amazon Games App]

– May 4th – Samurai Showdown IV [Amazon Games App]

– May 11 – Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]

– May 11 – Lake [Amazon Games App]

– May 11 – Robo Army [Amazon Games App]

– May 11 – Last Resort [Amazon Games App]

– May 18 – Kardboard Kings [Amazon Games App]

– May 18 – The Almost Gone [Amazon Games App]

– May 18 – 3 Count Out [Amazon Games App]

– May 18 – alpha mission 2 [Amazon Games App]

– 25 of May – Lila’s Sky Ark [Legacy Games Code]

– 25 of May – Agatha Knife [Amazon Games App]

– 25 of May – King of the Monsters 2 [Amazon Games App]

– 25 of May – Kizuna Encounter [Amazon Games App]

There will be no shortage of players who will surely focus their attention on SNK titles such as Super Sidekicks, Samurai Shodown IV, 3 Count Bout, Alpha Mission 2 and King of the Monsters 2 among the gifts of Amazon Prime Gaming.

Others will prefer to celebrate Star Wars Day with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D or plunge into the role of Planescape Torment. What is certain is that there are many options to have fun with this Amazon service every Thursday in May.

