From: Nils Hinsberger

After the election defeat in 2021, the Union has repositioned itself. The CDU wants to define itself as a “centre people’s party” and is committed to the “German dominant culture”.

Berlin – dominant culture, asylum policy and gender – the draft of the CDU's new basic program presented on Monday (December 11th) is tough. Secretary General Carsten Linnemann sees the basic program as a guarantee of success for the Union. As the daily News reports, Linnemann wanted the party to be “thematically perceived as pure CDU”.

CDU wants contracts with safe third countries

When it comes to migration and asylum, the CDU wants to conclude contractual agreements with safe third countries. This means that everyone who applies for asylum in Europe should first be assigned to one of the third countries. An asylum procedure will then be opened there, which will decide on the whereabouts of the person in question.

According to the draft, a fixed contingent of asylum seekers should then be distributed annually to “a coalition of the willing within the EU”. Immigration will also be capped by an upper limit. According to them, this should be a humanitarian contingent of asylum seekers daily News.

CDU is planning “active pensions” to combat the shortage of skilled workers

With the so-called active pension, the CDU wants to take action against the increasingly drastic shortage of skilled workers. These are essentially tax breaks for retirees who want to continue working in retirement. According to this, pensioners should be able to earn “at least the first 2,000 euros a month gross tax-free.”

In order to continue to finance pensions, “the working life of those who can work must increase,” writes the CDU. In concrete terms, this would mean that employees should go to work longer than before. Retirement provision should be mandatorily funded and people with low incomes should be subsidized by the state.

Draft of the basic program criticizes basic child protection

There is renewed criticism of the basic child protection planned by the traffic light coalition. “No child will be lifted out of poverty by them,” says the draft. The Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Lisa Paus, ignored “all warnings about additional bureaucratic effort.”

The Union party, on the other hand, wants to take a different approach, but does not want to cut early aid. Families should be strengthened right from the start with “education and targeted services”. A particular focus is on early childhood education offerings.

No “gender compulsion” and “German dominant culture”

If the CDU has its way, “grammatically incorrect gender language” should not be used in authorities, schools or universities. In principle, they are in favor of gender-appropriate language, but do not want “gender coercion.” The CDU leaves it open whether the party is pursuing similar goals as Markus Söder, who wants to fundamentally ban gender in authorities and schools.

“Everyone who wants to live here must recognize our guiding culture without any ifs and buts,” the draft continues. The party's key German culture includes, among other things, respect for the rule of law, human dignity and recognition of Israel's right to exist.

Debt brake according to the CDU guarantees intergenerational justice

A swipe at the traffic lights can also be found in the paragraph on budget planning. It states that debt-financed special funds “may only be set up in extremely exceptional cases and may not later be reallocated for other purposes”. For the CDU, the debt brake is a guarantee of intergenerational equality.

The basic program should be decided on January 12th and 13th at a meeting in Heidelberg. After a discussion with the members of the party, it could then be passed at the party conference in May. (nhi)