When searching for “Sinaloa” on the Internet, you can find information from attractive places to spend this vacation, but you can also find its traditions. Recently, words that represent the state of Mexico have become a trend, such as “warlike“, which has different connotations.
In recent days, a Japanese man who performs comedy scenes went viral, for telling how Sinaloa “hurt” him, being an exchange student, did he create a new version of K-pop in relation to the corrido lying down subgenre?
The tiktoker Hiro Yoshii, who on his account @hiroyoshii, generated great popularity after recounting the success of Featherweight and Armed Link, the song ‘She dances alone’, but in a Japanese version, this time it caused a stir for a new version.
During the viral video, Hiro Yoshii is heard beginning to say: “up Sinaloa and pure BTS lying down, bring some little girls”, referring to the fact that in lyrics of lying down corridos, some allude to pouty women, that is, very striking due to their appearance.
The influencer who has almost 2 million sharing new covers with thousands of interactions since he has versions of trending topics in his videos.
This time caused a stir on social media when sharing the post next to the description: “The exchange student after 2 months in Sinaloa”.
Well, when making the comedy clip, he started laughing because of the scene full of humor, because of the way he presented the song, as well as the gestures and lyrics of the song he imitated.
“Pure BTS lying down”, exchange student tells how ‘it hurt him’ Sinaloa | VIDEO
I have a degree in journalism graduated in 2021 from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS). I took extracurricular courses in Photoshop, photography, and writing. I was born to be a writer, broadcaster and face whatever comes my way to never stop believing in myself, a woman who can help you believe in colors and stops you until you see the value in yourself. With pleasure to look for viral notes that manage to transmit the reality of the moment, to know every corner, in the same way to obtain and reflect true data from the national and international entertainment world and vocation to inform about the southern states of Mexico. As personal space I mention that, I seek inner peace in art galleries, books and writing. In the mornings I like to remember my virtues to have energy during the day, in the afternoons I am a fan of sunsets and at night I photograph the moon, while every second of my life I admire myself as a person and Adele as my example of improvement .
see more
I am Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, a graduate in journalism from the UAS that life led me to specialize in content creation to generate traffic in different channels. Since I was a child I liked the news and being informed, today I consider myself more of a publicist. I gained some experience in the Northwest sports area and as a radio reporter at Informativo Puro Sinaloa. In 2020 I joined the ranks of DEBATE, months later I became a web Editor at Debate.com.mx. I am an apprentice and passionate about music, I am also fascinated by photography, travel, gastronomy, technology, astronomy, creating multiplatform content and helping whoever I can with my work. I always have my eyes on the highest, but family and real friends come first.
see more
#Pure #BTS #lying #exchange #student #tells #hurt #Sinaloa #VIDEO
Leave a Reply