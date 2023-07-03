When searching for “Sinaloa” on the Internet, you can find information from attractive places to spend this vacation, but you can also find its traditions. Recently, words that represent the state of Mexico have become a trend, such as “warlike“, which has different connotations.

In recent days, a Japanese man who performs comedy scenes went viral, for telling how Sinaloa “hurt” him, being an exchange student, did he create a new version of K-pop in relation to the corrido lying down subgenre?

The tiktoker Hiro Yoshii, who on his account @hiroyoshii, generated great popularity after recounting the success of Featherweight and Armed Link, the song ‘She dances alone’, but in a Japanese version, this time it caused a stir for a new version.

During the viral video, Hiro Yoshii is heard beginning to say: “up Sinaloa and pure BTS lying down, bring some little girls”, referring to the fact that in lyrics of lying down corridos, some allude to pouty women, that is, very striking due to their appearance.

The influencer who has almost 2 million sharing new covers with thousands of interactions since he has versions of trending topics in his videos.

This time caused a stir on social media when sharing the post next to the description: “The exchange student after 2 months in Sinaloa”.

Well, when making the comedy clip, he started laughing because of the scene full of humor, because of the way he presented the song, as well as the gestures and lyrics of the song he imitated.