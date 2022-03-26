In 2017, Ineos Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, off-roader and billionaire (his company portfolio includes, among many others, one of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, the Inneos cycling team, and also a one-third owned by the Mercedes Formula 1 team), detected a gap in the market for a functional 4X4, simple and prepared for hard work, also capable of managing off the track. This is how Ineos Automotive Limited was founded, bringing together a team of experienced automotive professionals with the aim of realizing that vision with a fresh perspective on off-road vehicle development and manufacturing.

The result of all this is the Grenadier, a true 4×4, without compromise, combining British spirit and design with the precision of German engineering. For the manufacture of the new Grenadier, Ineos bought the factory located in France where Mercedes has been manufacturing the Smart until now. Ineos will start production of its gasoline and turbodiesel 4×4 Grenadier in July 2022 with 3-liter six-cylinder twin-turbocharged BMW engines with outputs of 285 and 249 horsepower, respectively. These powertrains will be available with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. As it could not be otherwise in this type of vehicle, the Grenadier has a stringer chassis, rigid axle suspension, reducer and blocking of the three differentials. The prices are yet to be defined, but it is likely that they will be very close to 70,000 euros depending on the engine and the level of equipment.

Ineos will have a limited network of dealers in Spain (eight initially) and a support after-sales service in collaboration with official Bosch workshops to expand its geographical coverage. In this way, most customers will never be more than 50 km from an Ineos authorized workshop. In cases where spare parts are not immediately available, the brand aims to achieve delivery within a maximum of 24 hours.

The exterior design of the Grenadier is a tributary of the popular Land-Rovers of the last century, although with the maximum functionality, comfort and modern technology of these times. It’s hard to compare the Grenadier to any model on the market today, but the “long” 5-door Jeep Wrangler could be one of the more distinctive rivals, although the US model doesn’t offer the degree of sophistication of Ineos’ new 4×4.

Ineos Grenadier.



Among the most notable specific equipment for 4×4 vehicles that the Grenadier has are a ladder aligned with the closing lines of the tailgate to access the roof and exterior wiring, with exit points in the front and rear of the roof, to facilitate the connection of auxiliary lamps, work or beacons. On the outside of the body there are the classic bars and strips on the roof to be able to place loads and fix them safely without a roof rack (although it is possible to install one if desired). Finally, the belt lines with protective strips on the doors can carry an optional tool belt, while loads or accessories, such as a jerry can, can be placed in the rear.

The interior of the Ineos Grenadier has been designed with one purpose: to offer the space, functionality and versatility needed in a high-performance 4×4. Its design fuses modern technologies with all the comfort that is expected in this decade and in the future. The cockpit, with screens and control buttons everywhere you look, including the roof, resembles the cockpit of an aircraft. The switches are spaced far apart and clearly indicate their function for easy use while driving, even with gloves on. The overhead console has controls for the differential locks and auxiliary electrical circuits. The 12.3-inch diameter touch screen displays the digital instrument panel and the menus of the information system with navigation and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. All menus can also be accessed via the touchscreen or the rotary knob on the center console even if your hands are wet or dirty.

Adventurers of 4×4 driving can enjoy the Pathfinder Off-Road Navigation system, with which they can program, follow and save their route by stopping where there are no road signs or wheel marks. For its part, the enveloping Recaro seats offer comfort and support on and off the asphalt. Heated front seats and leather upholstery can be added as an option. Designed to be as mechanically driven as possible, the new Grenadier features approximately half the electronic control units of similar vehicles, to increase reliability and deliver a more direct, analogue driving experience.

For users who need a vehicle with these characteristics to work in the field or, why not, to cross the desert, the functionality of the Grenadier is unmatched. The rubber floor is waterproof and has drainage plugs; switches and dashboard surfaces are splash-proof and washable; the seats are stain and water resistant, so they do not need additional protection. Numerous storage options are also available: under-seat drawer, lockable lid box in the center console, secure storage area on the side of the cargo area and one-litre bottle holders on all doors .