Friday, November 24, 2023, 00:44



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Yesterday, the Old Bridge was the scene of a new protest, organized by the MurciaLab platform in collaboration with the #Stop Quemas association, against the reopening of the historic viaduct to private traffic.

The motto of the rally, which was encouraged to wear masks, was ‘+City – Smoke’. Both organizations defended “healthier, smoke-free air” for the city, both caused by cars and other practices such as the burning of agricultural stubble. “We demand clean air that does not cause illness to our children,” they insisted.

The PP reopened the Old Bridge last July, after being closed for several months due to mobility works initiated by the PSOE.