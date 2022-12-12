San Francisco discovers its freshman quarterback. Detroit battles for the playoffs against all odds

Philadelphia arithmetically conquers the playoffs, San Francisco discovers that it has a treasure in Purdy, the freshman quarterback, but loses Samuel, the Detroit Lions discover they can play with everyone, beat Minnesota and battle for the playoffs against all odds. It is the showcase of the 14th NFL Sunday, the day will be closed by the Arizona-New England Monday Night.

NEW YORK GIANTS-PHILADELPHIA 22-48 — A "walk" for the Eagles (12-1) who remain unbeaten away and fly towards the top seed. They produce 437 yards of attack, as usual they run as they please, even for 253 yards and 4 touchdowns, two by Miles Sanders, one by Jalen Hurts, one by Boston Scott. The Giants (7-5-1), are in free fall; the playoff scenario becomes more complicated, even more so by playing in a Division, the NFC East, which does not allow slowdowns.

SAN FRANCISCO-TAMPA BAY 35-7 — Brock Purdy shines in his first outing as a starter reassuring the 49ers (9-4) in perspective: they are from the Super Bowl even without the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. The freshman quarterback, last pick of the 2022 Draft, against Tampa (6-7) closes the accounts already in the first half by throwing for three tries and running for another. At halftime it's 28-0, the second half becomes a catwalk, in Santa Clara. The Bucs are a walking Candid Camera: indecently coached by Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich who have a team of big names, but playing backwards. The defense makes every opposing quarterback Dan Marino, Tom Brady (2 interceptions) look even older in a system where he is not protected by the line and offensive calls appear to be made by rival defensive coordinators. The only flaw for the 49ers is the injury of receiver Deebo Samuel: left ankle, but fractures are excluded.

DETROIT-MINNESOTA 34-23 — The Lions (6-7) are incandescent. They win for the fifth time in their last six outings, this time beating the Vikings (10-3) who boast the second best record in NFC. Perhaps the time has come for many to apologize to Jared Goff, the quarterback discharged by the Rams, who throws for 330 yards and three tries and in Michigan, after too many criticisms, is proving that he is not finished. Minny continues to not convince in defense: for the fifth consecutive game he concedes more than 400 yards to his opponents. Not even Justin Jefferson’s 223 holds are enough this time.

the other matches — Buffalo (10-3) under the snow beats the New York Jets (7-6) 20-12 driven by the defense, with Milan in evidence, Baltimore (9-4) wins 16-14 in Pittsburgh, but also loses Huntley, the second quarterback, through injury. The football blocked by Campbell in Boswell was decisive. Trubisky throws three interceptions. Cincinnati (9-4) beats Cleveland after 5 consecutive knockouts against the Browns: the Ohio derby ends 23-10, the Bengals lose Higgins and Hendrickson, the quarterback catch, due to injury. Dallas (10-3) risks the fool against Houston, overtaken 27-23 only 41 "from the end by a run in the end zone by Elliott. The Texans throw it away because of Coach Smith…Kansas City (10-3) wins in Denver 34-28: spectacular Mahomes throw for McKinnon's touchdown, Jacksonville goes to Tennessee 36-22, Carolina 30-24 in Seattle . Finally, on Sunday Night the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) inflict the second defeat in a row on Miami (8-5): it ends 23-17, the Californians would currently be the last playoff qualifier in the AFC.

December 12 – 08:35

