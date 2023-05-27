Purchasing power | The real earnings of Finnish wage earners fell to the level of 2009

The real earnings of Finns fell to the level of 2009 in January–March. Real earnings have decreased by an exceptional amount since last year.

Finns wage earners’ real earnings declined last year the most in more than 60 years, when exceptionally fast inflation ate away at Finns’ purchasing power.

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, real earnings of Finns fell by 4.4 percent last year, and in the last quarter of the year real earnings fell by as much as 5.7 percent compared to a year ago.

In the first quarter of the current year, the decline in real earnings slowed down, but was still 4.8 percent from a year ago and 0.8 percent from the last quarter of last year. This is evident from the preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Friday.

On social media, several economists pointed out that according to the new figures, the real earnings of Finns have already fallen to around the level of 2009. Real earnings are calculated by removing the effect of inflation from the nominal salary.

For example, Lähi-Tapiola’s private economy economist Hannu Nummiaro stated on Twitter that wage earners have returned to the standard of living of 14 years ago.

Real wages the decline last year and during the beginning of the current year has been exceptional. On an annual basis, before last year, Statistics Finland’s real earnings index had fallen during the previous 15 years only in 2011 and 2017.

For example, the Bank of Finland looks at purchasing power as the combined purchasing power of all households in Finland, in which case the employment situation also affects the development of purchasing power.

From this point of view, too, purchasing power shrank by an exceptional amount last year, a good two percent, despite the strong employment situation.

Forecasting Manager of the Bank of Finland Meri Obstbaum estimated in HS’s story in mid-May that the combined purchasing power of Finns would not shrink drastically this year, but would not increase either.

According to the forecasts of the Bank of Finland, a clear improvement in purchasing power could be seen in 2024 and 2025.