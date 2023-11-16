Izvestia: supplies of shoes from abroad increased in Russia by 47%

Imports of footwear and outerwear increased sharply in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022, adding 47 and 38 percent, respectively. write “News”.

It is noted that a significant increase in purchases was influenced by the low base effect, as well as the establishment of parallel imports and generally updated supply chains. Now the share of foreign goods in these categories in Russia exceeds half. The market represents 56 percent of foreign footwear and 55 percent of clothing.

In 2022, familiar products were no longer supplied in standard ways and we had to look for replacements in other markets, or consider options with changing supply channels, recalled Anna Petrushina, head of the Legprom product group at CRPT. Currently, changes in the market have ended, and the niches of brands that left the country have been replaced, the expert explained.

In the fall of 2023, prices for outerwear in Russia increased by a quarter. According to experts, the changes are associated with the onset of the season of high demand and the entry of new collections into the market.

.