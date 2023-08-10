Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 1:06 pm

Brazilians used cards to pay BRL 1.7 trillion in purchases in the first half, which represents an 8% growth compared to the first six months of last year. The balance sheet was released this Thursday, 10, by Abecs, the association that represents companies of electronic means of payment, and includes purchases made with credit, debit and prepaid cards.

Faced with the slowdown in commerce and the service sector, the organization revised its forecast for the growth of purchases with cards this year to a range of 9% to 11%, below the advance between 14% and 18% of the previous forecast, released in February . If the year ends as predicted by Abecs, somewhere between BRL 3.61 trillion and BRL 3.67 trillion will have passed through payment cards in 2023.

The balance of the first half shows growth of 10.1%, to R$ 1.1 trillion, in the amount paid with a credit card, while purchases with a debit card fell 3.3%, totaling R$ 471.8 billion in the six months. There were also purchases of R$ 141.9 billion with a prepaid card, where growth was 42.7%.

According to Abecs, approximation payments soared, up 76.1% and R$ 414.8 billion moved from January to June. In June, the number of contactless purchases came to represent 48.4% of total card payments made in person. Two years ago, this participation was only 13%, which demonstrates the rapid popularization of the technology.

Across all card types, card usage averaged 113 million payments per day. In all, there were 19.8 billion transactions over the first half, 5.6% above the same period last year, growth driven by debit cards, which grew 4.5% in quantity, despite the drop in value. transacted, and by prepaid cards, whose increase was 48%.

The number of purchases paid by credit card fell 5.1% in the first half of the year, even though the total value of the modality has grown.