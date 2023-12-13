Purchase offers | Musti Group's board of directors recommends accepting the purchase offer – the statement was influenced by the poisoning crisis

In the opinion of Musti Group's board of directors, the purchase offer made for the company and its offer consideration are reasonable for the shareholders.

Pet supply store chain Musti Group's board of directors recommends the company's shareholders to accept the purchase offer made for the company.

In its statement, the board considers that the purchase offer of the investor group that offered to buy Musti Group and the amount of the offer consideration are reasonable for the shareholders.

The board states in its statement that the purchase offer is favorable to shareholders due to the uncertainty related to economic development and the brand-specific risk related to the recent recall of the company's products.

The board's opinion is unanimous. The board members involved in the investor group did not participate in drafting the statement Jeffrey David and Johan Dettel.

Portuguese At the end of November, a group of investors formed by the conglomerate Sonae and Musti Group's top management made a cash purchase offer of nearly 870 million euros for Musti Group.

In addition to Sonae, David and Dettel, the investor group includes Musti Group's CEO David Rönnberg.

The investor group offers Musti Group shareholders EUR 26.00 per share. It was 27.1 percent higher than Musti Group's closing share price the day before the takeover offer was announced. On Wednesday morning, the share was traded at a price of 26.4 euros.

According to the board's statement, the offer consideration is “significantly” higher than the investor group's first proposal for offer consideration.

Musti Group's board of directors says in its statement that it has previously explored Musti Group's “strategic opportunities” together with the investment bank Jefferies. However, none of these investigations have progressed.

The board therefore estimates that the probability of a competing purchase offer for Musti Group is “limited”.

Black Group was in the headlines at the beginning of November, when pets that ate the food it sold and prepared became seriously ill. The cause of the illnesses was later confirmed to be the potato's natural poison, i.e. the high glycoalkaloid level of foreign potato flakes.

In mid-November, in connection with the publication of the interim report for July–September, the company estimated that the case had a “slight” impact on its turnover and profitability.