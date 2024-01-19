Rome – The Rome prosecutor's office has closed the investigation into which the suspect is being investigated the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiisfor the accusation of false accounting.

The procedure is the one linked to alleged fictitious capital gains around the purchase of striker Victor Osimhen in 2020 from French club Lille. The file had come to the attention of the Capitoline prosecutors for jurisdiction, after the transmission of the documents from Naples.

The Calcio Napoli club is also involved in the proceedings of the Rome Prosecutor's Office in which De Laurentiis is being investigated. The closing of the investigation was also notified to the other suspects: they are members of the Board of Directors who was in office at the time of the events.

The lawyer: “No tax fraud”

“The investigation which was closed with reference to hypotheses of tax crimes has been closed. Now we will read the investigation papers, I remember that today is not an indictment, but a closure of investigations“. This was stated by Fabio Fulgeri, the lawyer who deals with the defense of Aurelio De Laurentiis. “Tendively – explains the lawyer – false accounting in its original crime hypothesis arises from the idea of ​​defrauding the tax authorities, but in this If this did not happen, it is a hypothesis already excluded by the magistrates in Naples. However, the investigation remains ongoing. I remember that today is not an indictment, but a notice that the investigations have been concluded and we can now view the documents and then begin to explain our formal defense before the prosecutor. I believe that next week, from Thursday onwards, we will be able to read the documents and we will try to explain our reasons.”

The lawyer confirms that the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis will go to the prosecutor's office “to explain the operation and defend himself”explains the lawyer, underlining that “let's see what they accuse us of – he said – because there is no need to identify the intent to profit, we wonder what Napoli's advantage would be given that the Federal Prosecutor's Office has already excluded these advantages, we'll see “.

The FIGC prosecutor's office requests the documents

The FIGC federal prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, will request documents from the Rome prosecutor's office regarding the request for indictment for Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. LaPresse learns this. Previously, in sports, the federal prosecutor requested an 11-month ban for the Neapolitan patron but the federal court acquitted him and the club. De Laurentiis was notified of the conclusion of the preliminary investigations. In these cases, as always happens, the documents are requested from the Public Prosecutor's Office which can deny them if the criminal investigation is still ongoing or send them to the federal prosecutor's office, as happened in the Juventus case.