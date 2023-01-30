While the federal government has gone four years without reaching the food self-sufficiency in basic grains that it offered, in 2022 Mexico spent a record figure of 17 thousand 750 million dollars in the purchase of these inputs abroad, 18 percent more compared to 2021, details a report from Agricultural Markets Advisory Group (GCMA).

It also represented 9.2 times the spending, measured in dollars, that the Government made from 2019 to 2022 to increase the production of corn, wheat, rice, beans and fresh milk through support to subsistence producers with its program Guarantee Prices.

The figures show that the high bill of 2022 It did not derive from an increase in volumes, since they fell 1.5 percent, but from the higher international prices that prevailed last year, as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the drought suffered by Argentina and Brazil.

Last year, 38 million people entered the country. tons of grains and oilseeds with an average annual increase in their price of 20 percent overall.

The corn importsone of the grains that the Government seeks to increase production through Guaranteed Prices, were the ones that weighed the most in the total bill, representing 46 percent of the total volume imported and 31 percent of the value, according to with the GCMA data.

Francisco Chapa Góngora, treasurer of the National Agricultural Council, and Juan Carlos Anaya, director of GCMA, agreed that the high prices of grains curbed the demand for them by the livestock sector and even by companies that use them to make food for human consumption.

“In volume, there was a drop in imports, but it is not significant, we cannot say that for this reason we are already reducing our

foreign food dependency, That drop was circumstantial, due to the high prices of grains,” said Chapa Góngora.

“The

Guarantee Prices have been supports to combat poverty and not to increase the productivity of grains in Mexico and the proof is that we are practically importing the same volumes.

“At the same time as these supports, the Government must apply support to the commercial agriculture to increase the national production of grains, that would lead us to a substitution of imports and would generate a virtuous circle where all that income or currency would stay in the country”.

He added that the expectation is that the international grain prices they will remain at high levels at least during the first half of 2023, due to the lower harvests anticipated for Ukraine in corn and wheat, and for Argentina in wheat and soybeans, due to the expectation of less rain in the coming months.