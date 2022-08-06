





With the rise in fuel prices (although the government has tried to curb it in recent months), consumers are increasingly looking for electric alternatives, especially in the motorcycle sector.

According to a survey by Mercado Livre, the purchase intention of electric and hybrid motorcycles and scooters increased considerably in the first half of the year.

The biggest increase occurred in the range between 50 and 60 cc, which showed an increase of 208% in relation to the same period last year. In the same period, the increase in the number of advertisements for this type of motorcycle increased by 90%. Among electric motorcycles of 50 cc or less, there was a 20% increase in demand.

The survey also pointed out that the brands most sought after by users of the platform in relation to low-capacity electric scooters and motorcycles are Alma and Shineray, whose average value is R$11,000.

The increase was also significant in the case of hybrid motorcycles, which mix combustion and electricity in their operation. In the range from 160 to 300 cc, there was a 190% increase in the first half of the year. The models with less than 160 cylinders showed an increase of 43%.







