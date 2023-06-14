Two comparable occasions with a petrol or a diesel engine. Which one should you have?

Diesel has been on the back burner here in the Netherlands for years. A shame really, because the diesel engine is a wonderful invention. And it is partly due to the Dutch tax climate that the ratios have grown so much. In several European countries, more diesel cars than electric cars are still sold new.

That does not mean that you should immediately write off a diesel. A car on this fuel can indeed be interesting.

In this video Wouter and Martijn compare some Marktplaats used petrol and diesel cars with each other. Is it more interesting to buy a diesel or a petrol? Popular cars such as the Volkswagen Polo, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes C-class and the Volvo XC60 are included in the comparison.

